Homeowners escape safely from Canandaigua house fire, three cats die

Photos courtesy of Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A house fire broke out overnight on Cooley Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Everyone in the home escaped safely, but three cats were found dead on the second floor.

Fire crews credit the homeowners’ quick actions in closing the outside doors, which prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

The fire left the home uninhabitable.

