Residents evacuated as fire breaks out at Rochester apartment complex near Keeler Street Expressway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire broke out on Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Clinton Avenue near the Keeler Street Expressway. News10NBC was on the scene as firefighters canvassed the area.

Several people were seen sitting outside the property as the situation unfolded.

News10NBC reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information on this fire.

