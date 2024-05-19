Residents rally to protect green space at former Weld Street playground

People gather to help save green space on Weld Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A neighborhood in Rochester banded together on Saturday with one goal: to save the Weld Street Park.

This location on Weld Street used to be a playground, but now, New Bethel Church and developers are considering buying the land. Recently, three homes near the former playground were torn down.

The goal of a barbecue Saturday was to spread awareness about the green space, to bring back the park. Members of the community were also invited to check out community vendors, free clothes, and a sneaker giveaway.

