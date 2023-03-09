Residents react to coach Jim Boeheim leaving Syracuse University

LYONS, N.Y. Jim Boeheim grew up in Lyons, about a 45-minute trip east of Rochester. News10NBC has some community reaction to Boeheim leaving Syracuse University.

Don’t let Lyons’s small-town stature fool you because the town has given us several well-known people over the years. This time around it’s all about Jim Boeheim.

“I think it’s time for him to retire and enjoy the rest of his life,” said Palmyra resident Jen Jeffrey.

After 47 years of coaching, famed Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is finally passing the torch to the next coach of the Orangemen. Back in his hometown of Lyons, residents shared their thoughts after hearing the news.

“He played for them,” Dave Tack said. “He was a big player here in Lyons, but yeah, I think it’s time. And he sees it.”

Boeheim attended Lyons Central High School but made his mark while at Syracuse where he was a walk-on with the freshman basketball team. By his senior year, he was the captain of the college’s varsity team. His coaching took the Orangemen to numerous national championships.

“My son Brandon was a big fan,” said Jeffery. “He dressed up like the Syracuse Orangemen every time he went to the games, and he just loved Jim Boeheim.”

“I’m surprised that he didn’t leave after he coached his sons,” Tack said. “He stuck around a couple more years, but it’s great to see that he’s such a legend, and he’s done what he’s done. It’s time to move on, and he sees that I believe.”

Many are wondering what’s next for the team without Boeheim at the helm.

“I mean I feel like they may go downhill depending on who they get next,” said Bridgette Knapp. “Hopefully, it’s somebody good.”

“Hopefully they get better than the last five to 10 years because they’ve been in a small slump here,” Tack said. “We’ve got some good recruits coming. I’m really excited about the recruits.”

Boeheim has given back to the local basketball community as well as taking on several players from the Rochester area.