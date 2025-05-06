Residents recount damages from flooding in Livingston County

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. – Severe flooding impacted the southern region last night, with areas like Canaseraga in Allegany County and Mount Morris in Livingston County experiencing significant damage, such as waterlogged sheds, mud and for one family, sinking floors.

Susan Guess described the storm as a “torrential downpour,” saying they took about 2 feet of water in. Guess explained that a fallen tree blocked the drain area, causing creek water to rise dramatically.

“Like where our picnic table is, we were standing on top of it. We were under water – the whole, everything,” Guess said.

On the other side of the road, Robert and Michelle Link’s home flooded rapidly.

“I was thinking, ‘Okay, what can I save. Get up high – as fast as I can,'” said Michelle Link.

Twenty years ago, the Links lost everything in a flood, and they couldn’t believe it was happening again.

“It’s just devastating,” said Michelle Link.

Michelle Link showed the mud nearly reaching the top of her heating vents. Her husband and son were busy clearing the mud from beneath the house. Residents spent the afternoon cleaning their front yards with shovels and boots.

As the News10NBC team left the Link home Tuesday afternoon, the Red Cross was on the way to assess the damage. The fire department evacuated people by boat Monday night.

Michelle suffered a rib injury as her son carried her out of the house, but no other injuries were reported during the evacuation.

