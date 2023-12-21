Residents will vote on dissolving Wayne County village

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – Will the village of Wolcott be no more?

That’s the big question after a petition was submitted to dissolve the village. According to the “Finger Lakes Times,” the village of Wolcott will conduct a study on the pros and cons.

The petition was filed November 30 by an organization called “The Committee to Dissolve the Village of Wolcott.”

The Times reports that the committee points to the reluctance to make improvements to infrastructure, among other things.

Mayor Chris Henner says that just isn’t accurate, pointing to grants to improve water infrastructure and a fire truck.

A date for a public vote on dissolution will be decided Thursday.



