Resource and employment fairs hosted, bringing opportunities to Rochester residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evan announced that the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services will host community resource and employment fairs starting Wednesday, Feb. 8. Residents will be able to connect with community organizers and local health care to learn about opportunities.

They are the called the ‘R-Connect’ fairs, and will feature nonprofits, social service providers, employers, and City partners. The goal is to make wellness, quality of life resources, and health care more equitable and accessible.

At these fairs, locals can meet with representatives from all different job fields to talk about the opportunities they offer.

The R-Connect Fairs will also have assistance and advice opportunities for those interested in skilled trades, starting a business and summer employment for youth.

R-Connect Community and Employment Fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Wednesday, March 22 – Avenue D R-Center, 200 Ave. D

Wednesday, April 5 – Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Wednesday, April 19 – Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Wednesday, May 24 – Rochester Community Sports Complex, 460 Oak St.