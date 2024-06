HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Veterans in need of services can find help at a resource fair. The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is hosting the event Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rochester Calkins VA Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Henrietta.

Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving are especially encouraged to attend. You can also apply for health care and file claims.