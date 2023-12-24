Resources available for those struggling with loneliness during the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul is teaming up with a famous doctor to raise awareness about loneliness during the holidays.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a therapist who garnered fame with her radio talk show in the 1980s, was recently appointed New York’s first-ever “ambassador to loneliness.”

She’s studying the health effects from it. On Saturday, she and Gov. Kathy Hochul released a public service announcement, reminding New Yorkers about the many resources available if they find themselves struggling.

You can text 741741 to GOT5 to reach the anonymous text crisis line. You can also text or call 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.