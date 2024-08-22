Restaurant on North Clinton Avenue will hold backpack giveaway on Sunday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — El Pilon Criollo restaurant is holding a backpack giveaway on North Clinton Avenue on Sunday.

An SUV hit the restaurant’s dining room back in July, causing significant damage. Despite the setback, owner Alajandra Brown is still committed to giving back to the community who supports her business.

“We did this last year for the first time and it was an amazing event,” Brown said. “We love to see the people we serve and the people that we see every day in the community to come and get the resources that they need.”

The giveaway will be held in the parking lot from noon to 3 p.m. Free hair cuts will also be available, along with food and a raffle.