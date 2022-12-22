Restaurant owner speaks about impact of water main break

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A water main break on Ford Street and West Main Street in Rochester that started Wednesday afternoon has affected homes and businesses.

The owner of an African-Haitian restaurant and market on West Main Street had to close his business early due to the loss of water pressure.

He says when the water went off, he didn’t know what had happened.

“I got panicked because I thought maybe the bill didn’t get paid or something like that because I got nothing, no warning that the water,” said Bonga who owns the restaurant. “So I start calling but at that time it was about 5 o’clock and the authority was already closed.”

Bonga says he was unable to do dishes or wash his produce. He also says his business probably lost about $800 to $900.