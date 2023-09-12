Restaurant steps up staffing ahead of Bills first game

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Bills Mafia geared up to cheer on their team during the first game of the regular season. But they’re not the only ones who had to prepare.

The restaurant staff at Bar-Bill East Tavern tells News10NBC it is no easy task getting ready for a big game like this one.

But the key is planning. It’s better to have more than enough than not enough. The folks at Bar-Bill East Tavern have been planning for weeks for this big day.

They wanted to make sure they’re fully stocked for drink specials and of course, their famous wings.

“We had to order, like, double the order just to make sure we didn’t run out of anything,” says bar manager Kaitlyn Mose.

Some popular items are the beef on weck sandwiches and chicken wings. Bills fan Katherine Bull is a fan of both of ’em!

“It’s amazing. I get the beef on weck every time, and we get wings every time we’re here. It’s delicious,” says Bull.

Jason Peck is the kitchen manager at Bar-Bill East Tavern. He says it’s been insane in the kitchen. But they prepared by having nine more line cooks for the wings being portioned, celery being cut, and sauces being made.

“Usually on average it’s about 20 cases of wings a day, so we upped it a little bit more to about 35 to accommodate for the business,” says Peck.

Bills fans News10NBC spoke with can’t get enough of the wings. Extra sauce and extra workers were added on Monday’s schedule.

Anthony Puma was one of them, also taking on extra tables.

“Anywhere from, like, six or seven tables per person,” says Puma.

News10NBC asked Bills fans what their dressing of choice for their wings is.

“You’re not a bills fan unless you use blue cheese,” says one fan.

The Bills lost to the Jets in overtime 16-22.

Their next game is at home on Sunday against the Raiders.