Restaurants cashing in during PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – What a week this is already shaping up to be for local businesses now that the PGA Championship at Oak Hill is here.

Local restaurants are seeing a major uptick in foot traffic and take-out.

Thousands are expected to visit our area. Between people enjoying golf and the Rochester Lilac Festival, and celebrating college graduations and Mother’s Day, this was a fantastic weekend for eateries.

“We were much busier Friday and Saturday, and yesterday seemed like a busy Friday night, and it was Sunday,” owner Scott Thyroff said.

The Pittsford Pub and Grille, just a short drive from Oak Hill, is enjoying a huge boost in business this week.

“It gives us an opportunity to, you know, get ahead a little bit, and, you know, make up for obvious lost ground from a couple years ago, and we’re hoping the weather cooperates this week,” Thyroff said.

To capitalize, Pittsford Pub is trying to attract even more customers by extending its hours.

“Normally we don’t do breakfast, but we decided last week and this week we’re going to do breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30. We’re going to open the bar at 8am ’cause that’s when we can legally start serving, and we’re going to keep the kitchen open later every night of the week until midnight, and the bar is going to be open until 2 a.m.,” Thyroff said.

“What we’re trying to do is just really accommodate any fan or anybody that’s coming into town and give them an option if they want to come here first. They can have breakfast, they can have drinks. they can go to the PGA, and I think it’s being accessible as much as you can,” Ron Corsaro, patio bar manager, said.

Less than a mile away, Aladdin’s Natural Eatery was taking a bit of a breather during Monday’s lunch rush following a very busy Mother’s Day.

That’s all about to change.

“The phone has been ringing and people are trying to get in today. I would imagine this whole week will be full, and I have a full staff on opposed to my winter staff. I do have my full staff on, give or take one or two people,” Theresa Broderick from Aladdin’s said.

Customers are doing what they can to support these business, too.

“We grew up, and you want to make sure you’re going to where the businesses are going to benefit the most, and you know between this and Wegmans, and anywhere in the general area, it means a lot,” Chris Towle of Victor said.

Restaurant say it’s best to call ahead and book a reservation. Otherwise, wait times can be a couple hours or more.