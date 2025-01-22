Restoration of Brockport’s fire-damaged Morgan-Manning House could take up to three years

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The historic Morgan-Manning House in Brockport suffered significant damage in a fire on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Paul Kimball is overseeing the restoration of the community landmark. He was president of the Western Monroe Historical Society when the fire occurred and now serves as the project manager for the museum’s restoration.

Kimball shared, “The goal of the board of directors is to have the museum back up and running as soon as possible.”

The fire caused extensive damage, including a large section of the roof being exposed. Kimball explained, “The house has been winterized. The windows have all been blocked off. The roof has been covered in shrink wrap… The floor burned out, and the wall burned out, and the pool table ended up on the first floor.”

When asked about the restoration timeline, Kimball stated, “It’s going to be a minimum of 12 months. It could be as much as two to three years.”

The next steps involve bringing in temporary heat and a dehumidifier to stabilize the building’s environment. Plans are also being made to safely remove artifacts and antiques.

Unfortunately, some artifacts were lost in the fire.

“We lost about three or four oil paintings,” Kimball noted.

However, he mentioned that they have good pictures of them, and while they wouldn’t be original, they could be recreated.

The community has shown tremendous support.

“The outpouring from the community has been absolutely incredible,” Kimball said.

He shared a touching story about a Daisy Scout troop organizing a bottle and can drive to raise funds, emphasizing that “every penny is going to count.”

While the timeline for the restoration isn’t definitive, Kimball and his team are committed to bringing the Morgan-Manning House back to life in the coming years.

