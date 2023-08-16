ReStore location for Habitat for Humanity opens in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A new ReStore location for the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity is now open for business.

The store had a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning at BayTowne Plaza on Empire Boulevard in Penfield. ReStore relocated from Culver Road to Penfield.

ReStore accepts donations, sells household items to divert them from landfills, and helps to fund habitat for humanity projects in our area.

“ReStore really is about more than just raising dollars for Habitat,” said Nash Brock, chief business and innovation officer at Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity. “It’s about the community. It’s about creating an opportunity for items that might otherwise wind up in our landfill to be reused and repurposed. When you donate or shop or volunteer at our restores, you are impacting a whole circle of good.”

There are more than 1,000 ReStore locations across six countries.