Results of investigation into 2021 Mendon helicopter crash will be revealed this afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The results of the federal investigation into the January 2021 helicopter crash, which killed three local Amry National Guard members, will be revealed on Wednesday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will speak about the results at 1 p.m.

The service members were killed during a training exercise. The Black Hawk helicopter landed with its nose down in a field after the crew rehearsed an emergency maneuver involving the flight controls during a drill. The field was off West Bloomfield Road southeast of Mendon Ponds Park.

The federal investigation into the crash analyzes Black Hawk helicopter safety. It comes after nine soldiers were killed on March 29 when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Kentucky.

Three Amry National Guard members died in that crash, all of whom served in Afghanistan. Steve Skoda, 54 of Rochester, served in the Army for 35 years and was an experienced flight instructor. Daniel Prial, 30 of Rochester, was an Army captain who graduated from West Point Academy. Christian Koch, 39 of Honeoye Falls, served the National Guard for 20 years and was a pilot with the New York State Police aviation unit.

Schumer’s Office said the senator will “explain the importance of swiftly implementing the new recommendations and call on the Army and Air Force to enact these critical changes to protect our U.S. servicemembers.” He will be joined by family members of the victims.

The New York Army National Guard said after the crash that it was caused by “crew error”.