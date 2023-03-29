Retail cannabis sales injunction upheld only in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A federal injunction on retail cannabis sales is being upheld, but only in the Finger Lakes region.

That means licenses can now be issued in central and western New York, the Mid-Hudson Region and Brooklyn, but not in the Finger Lakes. The injunction was originally brought after a Michigan-based business sued for being denied a license to operate a dispensary in the state. The owner’s number one choice to locate was in the Finger Lakes region.

Tuesday’s decision by the second circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals means every region but ours will now be able to sell cannabis once licenses are issued.