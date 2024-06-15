Retail side of Goodwill Clearance Center set to reopen after water main break

Retail side of Goodwill Clearance Center to reopen Saturday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Goodwill Clearance Center in Henrietta is set to partially reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. after a water main break forced it to close.

The retail side of the building on Jefferson Road will open while the main portion is still being repaired. Tables have been set up and are filled with merchandise that was salvageable after the building flooded overnight Wednesday.

“Sustainability is something that is in our mission. It’s just really a hard situation because there really isn’t a good way to still salvage or really do anything with these particular types of damage. So it’s just really heartbreaking,” said Jen Lake, Goodwill Finger Lakes President and CEO.

The clearance warehouse serves as a hub for many local Goodwill stores in the area, but also features a retail side where shoppers come to sift through items and buy in bulk. Lake says the water main break caused the entire building to flood and destroyed many of their donated items, both new and used.

“They really depend on us to service them with our trucks and logistics teams,” Lake said.

Lake says whenever something like this happens, it has the potential to impact other stores. Goodwill locations in the area that depend on this warehouse for inventory could be impacted, so she encourages shoppers to have patience.

The clearance warehouse will be open for business from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.