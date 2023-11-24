Retailers adjust Black Friday hours to meet changes in customer shopping habits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year but changes in technology and shopping habits have retailers adjusting the way they kick off the holiday season.

As more and more shoppers move online, stores have adjusted their operating hours and pushed forward the time they begin slashing prices.

For some shoppers like Denzell Cooper, doing anything to avoid the holiday rush takes priority.

“I was gonna do Black Friday but I might wait until Cyber Monday. I don’t want to deal with people and the pushing and shoving and all that stuff,” Cooper said.

After finishing his shift at work Thursday afternoon, Cooper said that he is looking forward to spending time with his family.

“I’m just gonna chill with my family, ya know, get some good eats. I’ve been at work all day. I’m hungry and, ya know, just good vibes. A lot of to be thankful for. Be around the people you are thankful for,” Cooper said.

According to an October Gallup poll, 93 percent of shoppers said they will buy at least some of their gifts online this year, including 41 percent who said they plan to do most of their shopping online.

Prior to the pandemic, some stores began opening their doors at midnight on Black Friday and in some cases on the Thanksgiving holiday itself.

However, this year stores like Walmart and Target are opting for an early open at 6 a.m. instead of midnight doorbusters.

Like many others, Angelo Vullo is heading back to work on Friday and said making adjustments to meet customer demands is common sense.

“I guess I think they should do whatever they need to do to make a lot of money during the holidays,” Vullo said.

Anyone with shopping plans on Friday should check the website of the store to for the latest operating hours information.

Many online retailers like Amazon have already begun their Black Friday deals.