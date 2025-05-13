Retired K9 of Ontario County Sheriff’s Office passes away Monday

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – K9 Cecil, a 14-year-old retired K9 of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, has passed away, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

K9 Cecil, who retired back in August of 2021, served the Sheriff’s Office for nine and a half years. On his first deployment, Cecil helped Deputy Patrick Fitzgerald, his handler, and the NYS Parole find a wanted person in an attic.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office said Cecil fell through the attic floor into a room on the second-floor, but was uninjured. The Sheriff’s Office said this “exemplified his determination and bravery.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Cecil also found numerous suspects, uncovered narcotics and stood beside deputies during high-risk encounters throughout his career.

Cecil spent his final years in retirement as a house dog with the Fitzgerald family. He died peacefully on Monday surrounded by family and Deputy Fitzgerald, the Sheriff’s Office says.

“K9 Cecil was more than just a working dog,” said the Sheriff’s Office. “He was a partner, a protector, and a beloved member of our department and the Fitzgerald family.”