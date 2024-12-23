Retired RPD officer pleads guilty to making threatening phone calls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A retired Rochester Police officer has pleaded guilty to making multiple threatening phone calls to a woman in Orchard Park who he used to be in a relationship with.

Michael Tymoch served in the department for 31 years and retired in May. He accepted the plea deal on his harassment charge in Orchard Park Town Court.

Tymoch was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and a $250 fine. RPD has confirmed that Tymoch has been de-certified in New York State.