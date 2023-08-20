Reunion celebrates legacy of Clarissa Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –The 25th annual Clarissa Street reunion was held Saturday.

It pays homage to the neighborhood’s history of raising world class jazz musicians through the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s and places like The Pythodd that hosted them.

It also celebrates the neighborhood’s legacy and strength after the community was uprooted in the 1970s during the development of Interstate 490.

“I’m so happy that it’s back on Clarissa street. It’s just a wonderful thing that jazz derived from this area and it’s back,” Lisa Griffith, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Since its inception in 1996, the reunion has brought together thousands of people.