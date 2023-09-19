Rev. Deloris Simpson, supporter of families of gun violence victims, laid to rest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rev. Deloris Simpson, a faith leader who supported families in Rochester who lost loved ones to gun violence, was laid to rest on Monday.
Her funeral service was held at the First Genesis Baptist Church. Rev. Simpson was part of the clergy response team that provided spiritual support to families at crimes scenes. She was also involved with the DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit that looks into claims of innocence.