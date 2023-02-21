Reward offered for help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On May 2, 2021 at about 11:30 p.m. 29-year-old Stephan Perrysmith was crossing Hudson Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene, and Stephan died from his injuries on June 10, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information, or who recognizes the vehicle in the picture, to email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov. or contact Sergeant David Joseph at 428-9910 or Investigator Jason Leckinger at 428-6448.

There is a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the investigation.