ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police and Rochester Fire Department is currently searching the Genesee River by boat, and using binoculars from 104 East, near Maplewood Drive.

RFD told a News10NBC photographer that they are retrieving a body from the river. Our photographer said the medical examiner vehicle is also there.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

