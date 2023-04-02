RFD battles vacant house fire on Remingon Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters responded to a vacant house fire on Remington Street on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

A deputy fire chief told our photographer on scene that they actually responded to a similar incident at the exact same house about a year ago.

It’s not uncommon for RFD to respond to vacant building fires. On March 26, Rochester fire crews responded to a vacant home on fire on Bloss street. They also responded to the five-alarm warehouse fire on Otis Street, which was also vacant.

News10NBC will update the story was we learn more.