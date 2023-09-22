RFD firefighter Elvis Reyes remembered with new ‘Answering the Call’ beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Heroes Brewing Company Thursday released a new beer commemorating the career and sacrifice of Elvis Reyes.

The city firefighter died exactly one year earlier, after complications with surgery. The 54-year-old was battling an injury he got while on the job.

Reyes spent 20 years with the Rochester Police Department. People who knew him say he was there for everyone he came across, and always willing to lend a helping hand.

The new beer, called “Answering the Call,” is a New Zealand pilsner. A potion of proceeds from can sales will be donated to the IAFF Local 1071 Elvis Reyes Memorial Scholarship