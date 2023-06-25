RFD investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating what they’re calling a suspicious fire from overnight.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday fire crews responded to the report of smoke in the area of Roycroft Drive and Portland Avenue. When they arrived they found the attic of the two-story vacant home on fire at 321 Roycroft Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. Nobody was inside the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.