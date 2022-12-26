RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.

Fire crews shut off water and power to the building. The hospital and patient care will not be effected by this. The water damage and lack of power is only at 250 Crittenden Boulevard. Fire crews are working to remove the standing water until it can be turned over to building maintenance.

