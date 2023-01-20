RFD responds to fire at mini-mart that was burglarized same morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire at a one-story mini-mart on the city’s west side on Friday. The mini-mart was also the site of a burglary hours before.

Authorities say it happened at the Quik Save Deli on Lyell Avenue around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke in the front of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.