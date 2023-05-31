RFD rope team rescues woman from underneath Veterans Memorial Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, May 29, at 11:11 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to an injured person underneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge just off the trail path.

Specialty Rope teams from the city came to the scene to assist with the rescue because of the location and uneven slippery terrain. RPD was needed to block traffic on the busy bridge to give the fire department a safe place to set up lowering and hauling systems.

Companies on scene were able to lower a firefighter to the woman and monitor her until a stoke basket and two more rescuers were lowered to her. Once the woman was put into the stoke basket, she was lifted to the top side of the Veterans Bridge, where she was turned over to the ambulance for care.