RFD says smoking caused a house fire on Alexander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says the house fire on Alexander Street Wednesday afternoon was caused by someone smoking on the porch.

Six people escaped the multi-unit home after the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Neighbors spotted the fire and called it in. Thankfully, five adults and a child inside all made it out safely.

“Crews were able to get water and take a hose line and go inside the home and knock down the fire that was on the second floor. But due to the size of the fire, how fast it traveled, it ended up making it up to the attic,” said RFD Captain David Abdoch.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.