RG&E and Bivona collaborate for customer service event Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E and Bivona Child Advocacy Center are collaborating for a pop-up customer service event on Saturday, June 10.

Representatives from RG&E will answer customers’ questions at Bivona Child Advocacy Center at 1 Mt. Hope Ave. between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’ll be available to answer questions on billing issues and assistance programs. They’ll also hand out energy efficiency kits.

“We are expanding our outreach, bolstering relationships not only with organizations, but with the

community,” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of RG&E and NYSEG. “This is another opportunity

to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to improved customer service.”