RG&E and NYSEG file proposed rate settlements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E and NYSEG announced on Wednesday that they filed a proposed rate settlement case for their gas and electric services.

They filed the proposal with the New York State Public Service Commission, which has regulatory power over the utility companies. For RG&E electric prices, the proposal calls for a 5.0% increase in the first year. For NYSEG electric prices, the increase would be even steeper, 6.6% for year one.

Here’s how much the rates could increase from the current rates:

Business Rate Year 1 Rate Year 2 Rate Year 3 NYSEG Electric 6.6% 7.3% 8.2% NYSEG Natural Gas 2.0% 2.0% 2.1% RG&E Electric 5.0% 5.3% 5.7% RG&E Natural Gas 3.4% 3.6% 3.9%

Here’s the total monthly bill impacts for average residential electric and natural gas customers:

Business Rate Year 1 Rate Year 2 Rate Year 3 NYSEG Electric $9.61 $8.87 $11.34 NYSEG Natural Gas $3.92 $2.34 $3.61 RG&E Electric $7.32 $5.98 $6.90 RG&E Natural Gas $4.50 $4.32 $4.30

RG&E and NYSEG say the proposed rate increases will help with a $2.1 billion investment in infrastructure, a $1 billion investment in customer service, and a $900 million investment to lower carbon emissions.