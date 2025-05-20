RG&E begin substation upgrades in West Irondequoit

WEST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – RG&E announced Tuesday construction will start this month at the substation on Seneca Park Avenue in West Irondequoit.

The upgrade to this substation will meet the growing demands for more power in the region and that they will “improve the reliability and resiliency of the entire transmission system,” RG&E says.

Upgrades will include a new switchgear, new AC/DC distribution system with HVAC equipment, protection and control panels for the new network automation platform and upgrades to disconnect switches and voltage transformers.

RG&E says these upgrades will improve performance and that they will make sure the challenges of today and the future are met.

This project is apart of RG&E’s investments in aging infrastructure across its service areas, the company says. They also say this $3.3 million project is expected to be done by September of 2025.

