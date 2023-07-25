RG&E brings customer service to the community on Wednesday



ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) will be in the community on Wednesday, July 26. Customers have two opportunities to connect with customer service representatives. The Company will be at Parcel 5 for the city’s Midday Bash, and at New City Café on Parsells Avenue.

Customer service advocates and representatives will support customers by addressing needs, answering billing questions, and providing information on assistance programs. Limited energy efficiency kits will also be handed out.

The schedule for Wednesday’s events is below:

Wednesday, July 26

Midday Bash

New City Café & Roastery

Parcel 5, 285 E Main St., Rochester

441 Parsells Ave., Rochester

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

This is RG&E’s eighth and ninth Summer Series events, bringing customer service directly to neighborhoods throughout June and July.

The company will host customer service pop-up events with local government and community organizations across the Rochester region throughout the summer.