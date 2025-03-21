RG&E completes $3.3 million project to reduce power outages in Webster

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Residents in Webster are hopeful that recent circuit upgrades will reduce ongoing power outages.

RG&E officials said they completed significant upgrades as part of a $3.3 million resiliency program. They said the improvements aim to decrease both the frequency and duration of outages in the area and lets crews restore power faster after significant outages.

Rod Coffey, the project manager for RG&E said Webster is an area that experiences many significant outages. Coffey said the upgrades will help “reduce disruptions to service and improve reliability.”

The project includes enhancements to power lines with wire capable of delivering more power and utilizing a stronger conductor to better withstand weather threats.

