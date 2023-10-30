RG&E distributes emergency efficiency kits at public market

RG&E Emergency Kits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Gas and Electric worked with the Rochester Police Department to give out emergency efficiency kits at the Rochester Public Market on Sunday.

Part of the “Light up the Night” program was handing out 2,000 “Dusk-to-Dawn” lightbulbs that are aimed at preventing crime.

Along with lightbulbs, the kits included door sweeps, power strips and faucet and shower head extenders.

The next giveaway will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Rochester Public Safety building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.