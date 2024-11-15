RG&E: Gas line did not cause home explosion in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — RG&E says a gas line didn’t cause or contribute to the explosion of a home in Greece early Monday morning.

The explosion on Stone Road near Whitman Road injured a family of three. In a statement, RG&E says it tested the home’s gas line and it continues to support the investigation. RG&E says the explosion was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The explosion leveled the house. Neighbors say a massive boom woke them up around 4:45 a.m. Firefighters got there within minutes of the call and the house was already collapsed. Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

All three people inside the home were able to walk around after the explosion and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Neighbors told News10NBC the family had moved into the home within the last three months. One neighbor’s security camera caught the explosion: