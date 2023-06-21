RG&E holds customer service event Wednesday at Baden Street Settlement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is collaborating with the Baden Street Settlement to host a pop-up customer service event on Wednesday, June 21.

Customer service representatives will be at the Baden Street Settlement on 152 Baden Street to answer billing questions from 2 to 5 p.m. The reps will also provide information on assistance programs and hand out energy efficiency kits.

The event is part of RG&E’s Summer Series to meet customers where it’s most convenient for them.