RG&E hosts pop-up customer service event on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is holding a pop-up customer service event on Tuesday in Penfield to help people with billing issues and answer their questions.
The RG&E mobile command unit will be at Penfield Town Offices on 3100 Atlantic Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The utility company says the program is designed to make it convenient to speak with customer service reps.
RG&E will host other pop-up events this month including at the Lilac Festival. Here is the schedule:
- May 9, Penfield Town Offices
- May 19, 400 West Avenue, Rochester
- May 20, Lilac Festival, Highland Park
The mobile command unit made its debut on April 14 at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center. The events come as RG&E is rolling out its smart meter program, which aims to improve reading accuracy and ultimately clear up billing issues.