RG&E hosts pop-up customer service event on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is holding a pop-up customer service event on Tuesday in Penfield to help people with billing issues and answer their questions.

The RG&E mobile command unit will be at Penfield Town Offices on 3100 Atlantic Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The utility company says the program is designed to make it convenient to speak with customer service reps.

RG&E will host other pop-up events this month including at the Lilac Festival. Here is the schedule:

May 9, Penfield Town Offices

May 19, 400 West Avenue, Rochester

May 20, Lilac Festival, Highland Park

The mobile command unit made its debut on April 14 at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center. The events come as RG&E is rolling out its smart meter program, which aims to improve reading accuracy and ultimately clear up billing issues.