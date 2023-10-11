RG&E installs more than 75K smart meters in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 75,000 smart meters have been installed in the Rochester area since installations began earlier this year.

That’s according to RG&E.

Between now and 2025 RG&E will install around 571,000 smart meters in our area. More than 190,000 smart meters have been installed across New York so far.

If you have questions about the installations, there’s a pop-up customer service event happening Saturday, Oct. 14. It will be at the Downtown Definitely Fall Festival at Parcel 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.