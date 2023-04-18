RG&E looking to hire through two Rochester job fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E will be at two upcoming job fairs in Rochester, looking to fill 130 open positions including for NYSEG. The utility companies are looking to hire line workers, customer service representatives, engineering, meter reading, and field service technicians.

RG&E will be at the Rochester Mini Job Fair on Tuesday, April 18. It’s at the Rochester Works! Career Center on 276 Waring Road from 1 to 3 p.m.

RG&E will also be at the R-Connect Community Resource & Employment Job Fair on Wednesday, April 19. It’s at the Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope on 524 Campbell Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Customers for RG&E and NYSEG have experienced billing issues over the past year. RG&E says it hired more than 120 new customer service representatives in 2022 to reduce wait times at its call centers and is looking to hire more.