RG&E mobile command unit will be at the Gantt R-Center starting at 10 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is launching a new mobile unit to assist customers on Friday. The mobile command center aims to answer customers’ questions on RG&E’s services and help customers with their bills. However, payments will not be accepted.

The command center will be set up at the parking lot of the David F. Gantt Recreation Center on 700 North Street in Rochester. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RG&E says they will work to evaluate the success of the command center after the event.