RG&E & NYSEG reminds customers of the end to winter heating season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RG&E and NYSEG are reminding their customers that winter heating protections will soon come to an end, meaning they will legally allowed to shut people’s services off if they have not paid their bill.

The company is urging customers to find relief and pay any unpaid bills for electricity or gas or they could face having their services turned off.

For anyone who may need assistance with their bills, some qualifying customers can participate in various programs, one of them including the Energy Assistance Program. (EAP)

“We want customers to be able to pay their bills. We want them to know financial help is readily

available,” said Christine Alexander, vice president of Customer Service at NYSEG and RG&E.

They also urge any customers who may need help to contact them sooner rather than later.

To learn more about help with an RG&E bill, click here. For help with an NYSEG bill, click here.