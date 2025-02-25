RG&E/NYSEG warn customers of higher energy bills due to soaring supply costs and frigid temperatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local power companies are warning customers that their energy bills are going to be high this month. But, the utilities say they’re not the ones to blame.

NYSEG/RG&E/National Grid are responsible for delivering gas and electricity to customers and issuing bills that include the cost of delivery and supply. The utilities are only responsible for the cost associated with the delivery of energy to customers, the supply costs of gas and electricity is a price that energy generating companies set and is passed-through to customers.

Even if you don’t touch the thermostat, when wind chills fall below zero, it takes more energy to keep your home where it’s set and the price of that energy has gone up over the last few months.

“If you keep your thermostat set at 72 or 68, your heater has to click on more often to maintain that temperature when it’s colder outside, there are other systems that work harder too, your water heater because the water coming into your house is colder,” explains RG&E and NYSEG’s Spokeswoman Shelby Cohen.

Combine that with a sharp increase in the cost of the energy itself right now.

Shelby Cohen: “NYSEG or RG&E or National Grid or whatever your utility is, do not profit from those pass through costs, those supplier costs, they are up drastically this winter.”

Jennifer Lewke (News10NBC): “But the utility does profit off the delivery of that supply and if you are delivering more, you are making more.”

Shelby Cohen: “Right, depending on the rate plan that the customer has, there are a lot of variables to that yes.”

Jennifer Lewke: “Supply costs are high, we know they go higher in the winter, doesn’t RG&E, doesn’t NYSEG forecast for this sort of thing and buy enough on the market while it’s still cheaper to protect its customers this time of year?”

Shelby Cohen: “We do forecast and we do try to do that, again, there’s a lot that goes into that and a lot of variables and it depends on the kind of plan that the customer has, how much we’re able to hedge or effect that price for people.”

Jennifer Lewke: “Are your customer service agents ready and prepared to help people who get these bills and say, “oh my gosh, I can’t afford this?””

Shelby Cohen: “They’re absolutely ready, they’re ready with assistance, they’re ready with budget billing and payment arrangements.”

