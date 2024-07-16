RG&E requests some Canandaigua customers to reduce energy usage

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Due to Monday’s severe storms and pole damage in Canandaigua, RG&E is asking some customers to reduce their usage while our crews work to make the necessary repairs.

Customers on the west side of Canandaigua Lake from Butler Road extending north are asked to reduce their energy use, turning off air conditioners and other non-essential appliances, until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Those 900 customer can use their air conditioners from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

If usage is not reduced, RG&E will create an outage disrupting service into Wednesday night.