ROCHESTER, N.Y. β€” News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m.

The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.

The utility also says their storm readiness teams are monitoring the weather forecast.