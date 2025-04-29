RG&E shares safety tips as storms bring rain, wind to area

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – First Alert Weather issued a Yellow Alert Day as major storms moved through the area on Tuesday. Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) spoke on how to stay safe if the storms cause any power outages.

The sky was overcast and windy throughout the late afternoon, and rain began to pick up. RG&E said that crews are staged throughout the area in the event of any downed power lines.

RG&E’s Communications Manager Mike Baggerman said, “First thing you should do, though, if there’s a power outage in your community is to give us a call. The number is 1-800-743-1701. That’ll help us get a gauge of how severe the power outage is in the community.”

He also advised checking with neighbors to see if their power is off, as outages can sometimes be due to a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker inside a home.

Baggerman emphasized the importance of staying at least 30 feet away from fallen power lines, which can still be energized and deadly. If near a downed line while in a car, he advised staying inside and waiting for help. If exiting the car is necessary, he recommended jumping and landing with both feet as far from the car as possible.

