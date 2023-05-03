RG&E to hold local pop-up events to help customers with billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Gas and Electric is launching several pop-up customer events with its mobile command unit this week. The company kicked off the program in April, which was the first in a series of events throughout the Rochester area.
The program is designed to get into the neighborhoods to help customers in need of assistance. The mobile unit will set up at the following locations:
- May 9: Penfield Town Offices
- May 19: 400 West Avenue, Rochester
- May 20, 21: Lilac Festival, Highland Park